High school boys basketball: Bossier’s Decker hits 10 3s in rout of Hamilton Christian

Bossier senior Jacoby Decker hit 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points to lead the Bearkats past host Hamilton Christian 93-62 in the Showdown on the Lake boys basketball tournament Friday in Lake Charles.

Bossier (6-1) lost tto two-time defending Division I state champion Scotlandville Magnet (8-0) 68-66 in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Airline (4-3) fell to St. Amant 64-57 in the St. Amant tournament.

Dante Bell and Kaalas Roots scored 11 points each in Bossier’s victory. Otis Smith had 10, including a pair of 3s. Bossier had 13 3-pointers in the game.

The Bearkats trailed 18-10 after the first quarter and then put up a whopping 35 points in the second en route to a 45-29 halftime lead.

Bossier remained hot in the second half with 27 points in the third quarter.

Zion Stewart led Hamilton Christian (3-1), a Division IV semifinalist last season, with 19 points, including 5 3s.

Bossier led Scotlandville 33-31 at the half. The Hornets eased ahead 43-42 after three quarters.

The Bearkats trailed by 57-56 1:53 left, but Scotlandville extended the lead to 67-61 with about 40 seconds to play.

Bossier got within two and the Hornets missed two free throws with 6.5 seconds left. The Bearkats missed a shot just past the half-court line that looked like it had a chance to go in at the buzzer.

Decker led Bossier with 19 points, and Xavien Beasley had 12. Roots and Tim King scored eight each.

Tairem Joseph and Reece Beekman paced Scotlandville with 26 and 22, respectively.