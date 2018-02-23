Tim Cram has stepped down as Benton High’s head boys basketball coach and former Captain Shreve coach Todd Martinez has been hired to replace him, Benton principal Teri Howe has announced.

Martinez was the head coach at Shreve for 17 years.

“We are excited to have Coach Todd Martinez join our Tiger family,” Howe said in a press release. “His proven ability to build a successful program is indicative of his talent. Todd’s enthusiasm for basketball is evident. Coach Martinez plans to share the love of the game not only at Benton High School, but also throughout our community.”

Martinez has been named the Northwest Louisiana FCA Coach of the Year, Shreveport Times All-City Coach of the Year, District 1-5A Coach of the Year three times and led his team to District 1-5A championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In addition, Martinez currently serves as vice president of the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association board and is the camp director and co-founder for FCA Coaches Care, a free basketball camp for 6- to 15-year-old kids.

“Todd Martinez is a man of tremendous integrity who has a passion for basketball and using the game to mold young men,” Benton athletic director and head football coach Reynolds Moore said “He immediately makes our athletic program and campus better. I look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

“I want to thank Teri Howe for an opportunity to become part of this great community and community school,” Martinez said. “I am very grateful to (former Shreve principal) Dr. Sandra McCalla for hiring me and teaching me what it means to be a professional in education. I would not trade my time at Captain Shreve for anything. I am thankful for the entire Shreve community. I am looking forward to what God has in store for me and my family as part of the Benton community. It already feels like home.”

Cram spent 22 years coaching basketball, including 12 as a head coach. His final team posted a record of 15-16.

Cram will continue to coach football and golf. He guided the Tigers to five straight Division II golf state championships from 2012-16.

— Staff Reports