The Bossier Bearkats had defending Class 2A state champion Madison Prep on the ropes Saturday night at Bossier.

Bossier led 37-26 after three quarters. But Madison Prep rallied in the fourth for a 48-46 victory.

The Bearkats dropped to 9-6. Four of their losses have been by two points.

Madison Prep, ranked No. 4 in the nation by MaxPreps, raised its record to 9-2.

Jacoby Decker and Dante Bell led Bossier with 12 points each. Kaalas Roots added 11.

Kobe Julien, a Louisiana-Lafayette commitment, paced Madison Prep with 23.

LSU head coach Will Wade was among those in attendance.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com