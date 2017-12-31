The Bossier Bearkats had defending Class 2A state champion Madison Prep on the ropes Saturday night at Bossier.
Bossier led 37-26 after three quarters. But Madison Prep rallied in the fourth for a 48-46 victory.
The Bearkats dropped to 9-6. Four of their losses have been by two points.
Madison Prep, ranked No. 4 in the nation by MaxPreps, raised its record to 9-2.
Jacoby Decker and Dante Bell led Bossier with 12 points each. Kaalas Roots added 11.
Kobe Julien, a Louisiana-Lafayette commitment, paced Madison Prep with 23.
LSU head coach Will Wade was among those in attendance.
— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com