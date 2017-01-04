The Fair Park Indians, Huntington Raiders and Union Parish Fightin’ Farmers advanced to the quarterfinals of the 77th Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Bossier High.

In first-round games, Fair Park routed Red River 72-43, Union Parish defeated Mansfield 65-50 and Huntington edged North Caddo 68-67.

The Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers play their first-round games Thursday. Bossier (16-3), riding an 11-game winning streak, faces New Living Word (7-18), a Class C school from Lincoln Parish, at 7:30 p.m. at Bossier. Benton (5-7) takes on Monroe Richwood (12-8) at 6 at BPCC.

In the other first=round games at Bossier, Booker T. Washington (5-11) plays Ruston (10-4) at 4:30 and defending Class 5A state champ Natchitoches Central (15-2) faces Green Oaks (5-14) at 6. Natchitoches Central is also the defending Bossier Invitational champ.

In the other first-round game at BPCC, Northwood (3-12) plays Carencro (11-7) at 7:30.

The winner of the Bossier-New Living Word game plays Union Parish (11-7) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 Friday at Bossier. The Benton-Richwood winner faces Fair Park (13-6) at 8 Friday at Elm Grove Middle School.

Huntington (13-7) plays the Natchitoches Central-Green Oaks winner at 6:30 Friday at Elm Grove.

