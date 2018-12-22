High school boys basketball: Haughton, Plain Dealing post victories; Bossier visits Woodlawn Saturday night

The Haughton Buccaneers and Plain Dealing Lions picked up non-district victories Thursday and Friday night.

Haughton defeated D’Arbonne Woods 77-30 Thursday at home. The Bucs followed that with a 53-50 loss to Lakeside on Friday night at Haughton.

Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 62-46 Thursday and North Webster 63-48 Friday. Both games were at Plain Dealing. The Lions raised their record to 8-4.

In a District 1-4A game Thursday, the Benton Tigers fell to Huntington 62-46 at Huntington.

At Haughton Thursday, Kentrell Parker poured in 27 points to lead the Bucs to the victory.

Parker and Ken Lang scored 10 each against Lakeside. The Bucs missed a couple of shots near the end of the game that would have given them the lead.

Haughton is 6-7 under new head coach Norm Picou.

At Huntington, Dylan Slaid and Jathen Ross led Benton (4-11, 1-1) with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Huntington improved to 9-3 and 1-0.

The Bossier Bearkats (9-2) and Woodlawn Knights (14-3) face off in a key District 1-4A battle at 7:30 Saturday night at Woodlawn. A full house is expected. Bossier is 1-0 in 1-4A. This will be Woodlawn’s district opener.

The Knights and Bearkats shared the district championship last season. They split their district games with Woodlawn winning 74-72 at Bossier and Bossier winning 86-84 in double overtime at Woodlawn.

The Knights reached the Class 4A state championship game, falling to Carencro 75-73.

Woodlawn won the Parkway tournament earlier this season. The Knights have two of Shreveport-Bossier City’s top players in brothers Tra’Michael and Delatrion Moton.

Bossier ls led by senior guard Jacoby Decker, the 2018 All-Parish and District 1-4A MVP.