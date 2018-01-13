Trent Ivy scored 35 points to lead the Airline Vikings to a 79-59 victory over the Parkway Panthers in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Airline.

In another District 1-5A game, the Haughton Bucs fell to Evangel Christian 59-21 at Haughton.

In District 1-4A, the Benton Tigers routed Minden 75-55 at Minden, and the Bossier Bearkats crushed Huntington 59-30 at Huntington.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions fell to Lincoln Prep 66-58 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, Ivy scored 20 points in the first half, including 13 in the second quarter, to help the Vikings take a 36-28 lead.

He scored nine points in the third quarter and Airline (14-10, 3-0) went on a 20-9 run for a 56-37 lead.

A first-team All-Parish selection last season, Ivy hit four 3-pointers. He also scored on drives to the basket and follows. He was five-of-five from the free throw line.

Fred Lemons added 12 points for Airline, including two 3-pointers. TJ Robinson scored 11.

Defending champion Airline and Southwood (11-10, 3-0), which defeated Byrd 50-47 Friday, are tied for first in the district.

Ty Hubbard paced Parkway (8-9, 1-3) with 25 points, including all nine of his team’s points in the third quarter.

Freshman Gabe Larry pumped in 19, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

At Huntington, junior guard Jacoby Decker poured in 24 points to lead Bossier. Tim King added 14 and Landric Watson eight.

The Bearkats (16-6, 3-1) won their seventh straight game. Woodlawn (18-4, 4-0), which defeated Northwood 86-54 Thursday, leads the district. Huntington dropped to 10-11 and 1-2.

At Minden, Benton improved to 12-9 overall and 2-1 in district.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions (8-13, 3-2) got 15 points from Jakaleb McGee and Artavious Washington-Carper. Derrien Perry chipped in with 12.

Lincoln Prep improved to 9-9 and 4-1.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com