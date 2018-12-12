High school boys basketball: Parish teams enjoy 5-0 night

Bossier Parish boys basketball teams went a perfect 5-0 Tuesday night.

The Airline Vikings defeated Huntington 79-70 at Airline, the Haughton Bucs downed North Webster 49-37 in Springhill, the Bossier Bearkats topped Ouachita Parish 62-59 in Monroe, the Benton Tigers nipped Byrd 70-67 in overtime at Benton and the Plain Dealing Lions knocked off Ringgold 62-48 in Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Vikings trailed 42-33 with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Airline then went on a 17-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 50-44 lead.

The Vikings (7-6) led 52-46 after three quarters and were ahead by as many as 13 in the fourth. Huntington never got closer than seven.

The Raiders (5-2) led by 11 in the second quarter. Airline turned up the defensive pressure late in the quarter, trapping in the front court and forcing turnovers, and rallied to within 36-33 at the half.

Sophomore Devin Bilbo scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter. TJ Robinson scored all but three of his 15 points in the first half.

Tough defense was also a big factor in the third-quarter run. The Vikings scored on fast breaks and were effective from mid-range. They also were able to draw fouls and get to the free throw line.

Airline made 19 of 25 free throws in the second half, including 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings were 27 of 39 in the game.

Huntington was 12 of 19 from the line in the game, including two of six in the second half. Two Raiders fouled out and another, tall forward Kenny Hunter, picked up four.

Bilbo scored seven and Jayden Moseley six in the third quarter. Moseley was seven of eight from the line in the second half and finished with with 13 points.

Quan Randle hit four of five free throws in the fourth and scored nine in the game. Devin Jason also had nine points. Fred Lemons scored eight.

Javari Williams led Huntington with 21 points. Rayshun McCullar added 14.

Airline travels to Plain Dealing on Friday.

At North Webster, Kentrell Parker poured in 23 points to lead Haughton to the victory.

The Bucs (3-5) are playing in the Castor tournament Thursday through Saturday.

At Ouachita Parish, Tim King led Bossier (8-2) with 21 points.

Jacoby Decker added 11 and Xavien Beasley 10.

Bossier trailed 30-23 at the half then outscored the Lions by nine in the third to go up by two.

Paul King paced Ouachita Parish (8-3) with 19 points.

Bossier travels to Grambling on Friday to face Lincoln Prep.

At Benton, the Tigers rallied from an 18-point deficit in third quarter.

Ethan Yarbrough led Benton with 23 points. Dylan Slaid and Brodie Romero scored 10 each.

Benton (3-7) opens play in the West Ouachita tournament at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against Alexandria Senior High. The Tigers face Jonesboro-Hodge at 3:15 Friday and Neville at 3:50 Saturday.

Byrd dropped to 4-7.

At Plain Dealing, Darrien Perry poured in 21 points as the Lions (6-2) opened District 1-1A play with the victory.

Ja’kaleb McGee tossed in 16 and Dakeldrick Oliver scored 11.