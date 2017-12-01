The Parkway Panthers advanced to the boys semifinals of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational with a 68-52 victory over Lakeside on Thursday.

The Panthers play Benton at 7 p.m. Friday in one semifinal. In the other semifinal, Minden faces Calvary Baptist at 8:30. Minden defeated Haughton 53-38 in a second-round game Thursday night.

The championship game is at 2:30 Saturday.

The Bossier Bearkats avenged last season’s quarterfinal playoff loss to A.J. Ellender with a 57-46 victory in the Hamilton Christian tournament in Lake Charles.

The Plain Dealing Lions evened their record at 2-2 under new coach Norm Picou with a 49-43 victory over Northwood in the Northwood tournament.

Sheldon Dudley scored 16 points and Derrick Mitchell 13 to lead Parkway (2-0) to the victory over Lakeside.

Sophomore post player Dante Bell had a big game in Bossier’s win, scoring 24 points. Jacoby Decker added 10 points, Tyron McCoy eight and Otis Smith seven. Decker hit two of Bossier’s five 3-pointers. Smith, Kaalas Roots and Tim King had one apiece.

The Bearkats improved to 7-1.

Frank Robinson and Kobe Hartman paced Ellender (1-4) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Ellender defeated Bossier 60-37 in the Class 4A quarterfinals last season en route to a state runner-up finish. The teams also faced off the 2016 quarterfinals with Bossier winning 63-61. The Bearkats went on to win the state title.

