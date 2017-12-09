The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers face off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament.

In the third-place game, Benton takes on Ringgold at 4. The Tigers lost to Rayville, the 2016-17 Class 2A runner-up, 67-44 in the winners’ bracket semifinals Friday.

Rayville faces Calvary Baptist for the championship at 7 Saturday.

Haughton was scheduled to play Evangel in the seventh-place game at 2:30 Saturday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 57-53 in the consolation semifinals Friday.

TJ Robinson scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers, in Airline’s victory. Trent Ivy added 14.

Jalen Harding topped Benton with 13 points against Rayville. Cameron Robinson added nine and Jontavious Johnson eight.

Ja’Michael Wilson paced Rayville with 21. Jay Pleasent chipped in with 17.

