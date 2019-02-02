High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Plain Dealing win district games

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions posted boys basketball district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Haughton 75-40 at Parkway.

In District 1-4A, Bossier downed Benton 101-50 at Benton. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing knocked off Haynesville 52-44 at Haynesville.

Elsewhere, the Airline Vikings’ chances of winning a third straight District 1-5A title took a big hit with a 64-55 loss to co-leader Captain Shreve at home.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Panthers (12-11, 3-6), who ended a five-game slide.

Gnoble Peterson added 15 points. Gabe Larry and Isaiah Robinson scored seven each as 11 Panthers scored.

Parkway, which has been struggling offensively, produced 28 points in the first quarter and held Haughton to six. The Panthers led 48-19 at the half.

Roberts had nine points in the first quarter and Peterson had seven in the second.

Kentrell Parker led Haughton (7-18, 0-9) with 13 points and DJ Gladney added eight,

At Benton, the Tigers held their own in the first quarter against the Bearkats, No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings.

Bossier hit a basket late in the first quarter and led 23-18. The Bearkats dominated the rest of the way. Bossier, which hit 10 3-pointers, led 50-31 at the half and 83-46 after three quarters.

Five Bearkats scored in double figures — Kaalas Roots (14), Cody Deen (12), Xavien Beasley (11), Otis Smith (11) and Tyron McCoy (11). Jacoby Decker had nine.

Bossier (24-3, 10-0) leads Woodlawn (23-5, 8-2) by two games in the 1-4A standings with four to play.

Ethan Yarbrough and Brodie Romero led Benton (8-20, 3-7) with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Jathen Ross chipped in nine.

At Airline, the Vikings scored the final five points of the first half to cut a 30-24 Shreve lead to 30-29.

The Gators went up by 10 in a wild third quarter that saw the Vikings whistled for three technical fouls and one intentional foul. Shreve didn’t take complete advantage and Airline rallied again, slicing the lead to 46-41 going into the fourth quarter.

The Gators again extended the lead to 10. With the fans very much in the game, Airline forced several turnovers and came all the way back, taking a 54-53 lead on a Fred Lemons free throw with 2:11 left.

But Shreve answered with two quick baskets, the second coming off an Airline turnover in the backcourt.

It was still just a two-point game with 1:20 left. But the Vikings went cold and the Gators closed the game with an 8-1 run.

The teams combined to attempt 71 free throws. Airline made 24 of 34. Shreve hit 24 of 37. Two Gators and two Vikings fouled out.

TJ Robinson led Airline with 15 points. Lemons added 10.

Marvin Young and KJ Jones paced Shreve with 17 points each. Jones scored all of his in the second half. He hit 11 of 12 free throws. Kendall Coleman struggled at the line, making four of 11, but still finished with 16 points.

Airline (16-12, 5-3) trails Shreve (16-11, 8-1) and Southwood (21-9, 7-1) in the 1-5A standings.

At Haynesville, Plain Dealing improved to 14-8 overall and 6-4 in 1-1A. Haynesville dropped to 4-11 and 1-9.