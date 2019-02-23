High school boys basketball: Plain Dealing routs Varnado in 1A first-round game; Airline falls in 5A

The Plain Dealing Lions had no trouble advancing to the second round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs Friday night.

Plain Dealing, the No. 14 seed, raced to a 25-point halftime lead and rolled to an 80-39 victory over No. 19 Varnado in a first-round game at Plain Dealing.

The Lions (16-9) will visit No. 3 seed and District 1 foe Jonesboro-Hodge (25-5) on Tuesday. The Tigers routed No. 30 Oberlin 79-22 in the first round.

Although the Tigers won both, Plain Dealing and Jonesboro-Hodge played two competitive district games, 65-57 at Plain Dealing on Dec. 28 and 54-49 at Jonesboro-Hodge on Jan. 25 at Jonesboro-Hodge.

Meanwhile, the No. 31 seed Airline Vikings’ season came to an end in Monroe with a 70-37 loss to No. 2 Ouachita Parish in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Airline finished 19-13. Ouachita Parish (30-5) plays No. 18 seed and District 2 rival West Monroe in the second round.

Airline loses three seniors — TJ Robinson, Quan Randle and Fred Lemons — who helped the Vikings win district championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Airline finished third this season.

At Plain Dealing, Darrien Perry led four Lions in double figures with 26 points. He scored eight in the first quarter as Plain Dealing cruised to a 19-4 lead.

Dalkeldrick Oliver also sparked the Lions early. He hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 10 of his 15 points.

DeAnthony Briggs tallied eight of his 14 points in the second quarter and Plain Dealing led 40-15 at the half.

Jakaleb McGee took over in the third quarter, scoring eight of his 12. Perry sank eight of 10 free throws in the final period.

The Lions were 19-of-26 from the free throw line in the game.

Bossier, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, found out its second-round opponent Friday night. The Bearkats (29-3) will host No. 16 Morgan City (16-13) on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated No. 17 Warren Easton 58-46 in the first round.

Bossier defeated No. 32 New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy 90-29 in the first round Thursday.