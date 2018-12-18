High school boys soccer: Airline, Parkway win

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers posted boys soccer victories Monday night.

Parkway defeated Haughton 6-1 at Tinsley Park in a District 1-II opener. The Panthers, who started the season 0-4, improved to 7-6-3 overall. Haughton fell to 3-5-1.

Airline downed North DeSoto 7-0 in a non-district game at Freedom Fields. The Vikings improved to 10-7-2.

Adam Bihler had two goals and one assist. Tung Khai and Aldo Villareal scored one goal and had one assist each. Thang Mang and Josh Crews scored one goal each.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.