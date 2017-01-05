The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings posted district boys soccer victories Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

Benton edged Parkway 3-2 in a District 1-II game. Airline routed West Monroe 8-2 in a District 1-I game.

Jacob Garrett led Benton with two goals. Carter Parks had one goal and one assist. Reece Brooks and Sean Loftin had one assist each.

Scott Perez and Luke Kirkpatrick scored Parkway’s goals. Koby Moffett and Logan Sanders had one assist each.

Benton improved to 9-8-4 overall and 2-0 in district. Parkway dropped to 1-7-2 and 0-1-1.

Airline’s Gin Pau scored six goals against West Monroe. Three came on assists from Keaton Love. Kham Nang had one goal and one assist. Airline also scored an own goal.

The Vikings improved to 9-7-2 overall and 3-3 in district.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Bearkats knocked off Calvary Baptist 2-0 in a non-district game at Calvary.

Rene Alvarado scored both of Bossier’s goals. Pau Kim had one assist. The Bearkats improved to 5-3.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reports on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com