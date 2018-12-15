High school boys soccer: Benton, Bossier pick up victories in North Vermilion tournament

The Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats posted victories in the North Vermilion tournament Friday and Saturday.

Benton went 2-0-1.

The Tigers opened with a 1-1 tie against North Vermilion. Dylan Garrett scored Benton’s goal with an assist from Logan Smith.

Garrett scored five goals as Benton rolled past Glenmora 6-1 in its second game. Max Kenyan scored a goal and had two assists. Smith also had two assists.

The Tigers concluded the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Rapides. Garrett scored twice and Drew Mouton once. Julian Olivarez had an assist.

Benton coach Bryan George said goalkeeper Brady Brooks did a “great job” throughout the tournament. He also cited the defensive play of Landon Burch and Dayne Reed.

Bossier defeated Ouachita Christian 6-0 and Rapides 4-0.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.