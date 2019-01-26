High school boys soccer: Benton downs Tioga

The Benton Tigers closed the regular season with an 8-0 non-district victory over Tioga on Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Jacob Garrett had a hat trick. Julian Olivarez scored two goals. Dylan Garrett had one goal and three assists.

Landon Burch and Josh Lim scored one goal each. Max Kenyan and Garrett Petro had two assists each. Drew Mouton had one assist.

Benton finished the regular season 14-7-5. The Tigers were No. 9 in the latest LHSAA Division II power rankings updated Tuesday.

The top eight teams receive first-round byes in the playoffs. The No. 9-16 seeds host first-round games.

Boys playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday. First-round games must be played by Saturday, Feb. 2.