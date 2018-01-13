The Benton Tigers edged the Haughton Bucs 1-0 in a District 1-II game Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Dylan Garrett scored on an assist from Sean Loftin.

Benton improved to 11-7-7 and 3-0 in district. Haughton dropped to 4-5-1 and 1-1.

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats played to a 1-1 tie Friday night in a non-district game at Tinsley.

Adam Biehler scored the Vikings’ goal on an assist from Keaton Love in the first half. Bossier tied it in the second half on a penalty kick.

Airline is 10-10-4. Bossier is 3-7-5.

