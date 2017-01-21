Jacob Garrett scored five goals as the Benton Tigers routed the Northwood Falcons 9-2 in a District 1-II boys soccer game Saturday afternoon at Tinsley Park.

Carter Parks scored three goals and had one assist. Dylan Plunkett also scored.

Max Kenyan had two assists. Sean Loftin and Reece Brooks had one assist each.

Benton improved to 12-9-5 overall and 4-1 in district. The Tigers are one game behind leader Captain Shreve (13-4-3, 5-0). Benton is scheduled to play Shreve on Thursday at Tinsley in its second-to-last game of the regular season.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com