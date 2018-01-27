The Benton Tigers finished runner-up in District 1-II with a 5-1 victory over the Northwood Falcons on Friday at Tinsley Park.

Benton, which closed the regular season with a 7-1 non-district win against Tioga on Saturday, improved to 14-8-8 overall and 4-1-1 in district. Caddo Magnet (11-6-2, 6-0) won the title. Parkway (13-8-1, 3-1-2) finished third.

Benton is No. 6 in the Division II power rankings and will likely receive a first-round bye in the playoffs. Parkway is No. 12 and will likely host a first-round game.

Pairings will be announced Wednesday. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs, but district champions automatically qualify regardless of their power ranking and can knock higher seeds out.

In District 1-II games Thursday, Haughton downed Minden 4-1, Parkway topped Northwood 4-1 and Caddo Magnet edged Benton 1-0.

In non-district games, Airline defeated Natchitoches Central 3-1 Thursday and Evangel Christian 3-0 Friday. The Vikings lost to West Monroe 6-0 in a District 1-1 game Saturday.

In a District 1-III game Thursday, Bossier defeated Calvary Baptist 6-1.

Dylan Garrett scored three goals in Benton’s victory over Northwood. Carter Parks had a goal and two assists.

Devin Ryan scored one goal. Julian Olivarez, Landon Burch and Reece Brooks had assists.

Garrett and Parks scored two goals each against Tioga. Max Kenyan had one goal and one assist. Sean Loftin and Dakota Howell each scored one goal.

Henry Smith had two assists. Parks, Jacob Garrett, Brooks and Brooks Cram all had one.

Keaton Love, Tung Khai and Adam Biehler scored Airline’s goals against Evangel. Jackson Tinkis had two assists.

Khai had a goal and two assists against Natchitoches Central. Nick Jump and Biehler scored one goal apiece. Mason Schoth had an assist.

Airline (11-12-2, 1-4-1), which closes the regular season against Neville on Monday, is No. 26 in the Division I power rankings.

Haughton closed the regular season 6-6-3 overall and 2-3-1 in district. The Bucs are No. 23 in the power rankings.

Bossier (5-8-6), which closed the regular season against Grace Christian on Saturday, is No. 20 in the Division III power rankings and will likely be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

