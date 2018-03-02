Benton junior Max Kenyan has been named the Overall MVP on the All-District 1, Division II soccer team selected by the district’s coaches.

This is the second straight year Kenyan has earned an individual honor on the all-district team.

Last year, he was the Offensive MVP.

Kenyan’s outstanding all-around play earned him this season’s honor. He scored six goals and had 13 assists.

Benton, which finished runner-up behind Caddo Magnet, placed four other players on the first team — freshman forward Dylan Garrett, senior midfielder Carter Parks, senior midfielder Reece Brooks and senior defender Zach Haegele.

Garrett led Benton with 18 goals and also had eight assists.

Parks earned first-team honors for the fourth straight year. He had 15 goals and six assists.

Brooks had 13 assists.

Parkway placed three players on the first team — senior forward Ammar Hezam, junior midfielder Scott Perez and sophomore defender Christian Dyner.

Hezam scored 14 goals and had four assists. Dyner had 11 assists.

Haughton senior forward Alejandro Espino and goalie Korbin Schmidt also made the first team.

Espino had 22 goals and five assists. Scmidt had 118 saves.

Benton’s second-team selections were junior forward Jacob Garrett and sophomore defender Cade Foster.

Parkway’s second-team selections were sophomore midfielder Kevin Rivera and sophomore defender Eddie Elliott.

Haughton freshman midfielder Ian Ebarb and junior defender Tristian Frisk also made the second team.

Benton’s honorable mention selections were Dakota Howell, Dylan Plunkett, Brooks Cram and Sean Loftin.

Parkway’s were Josiah Weaver, Logan Sanders and Anthony Maust.

Haughton’s were Carter Jensen, Chase Gurtner, Treveon Larkins and Landon Howard.

Caddo Magnet’s Iza Zabanch (Offensive MVP) and Ben Leethy (Defensive MVP) received the other top honors.

Caddo Magnet’s Nick Flowers was named Coach of the Year.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com