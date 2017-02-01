The Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats are headed to the high school boys soccer state playoffs.

Benton (14-10-5), the No. 14 seed, hosts No. 19 Helen Cox (13-5-3), in a Division II first-round game.

Bossier (12-5-1), the No. 9 seed, hosts No. 24 International High School of New Orleans (4-6-1) in a Division III first-round game. The game is set to start at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tinsley Park.

The reason for the approximate time is that there are a lot of playoff games Friday and only a limited amount of officials. The officials for the Parkway-Cabrini girls first-round game Friday at 4 p.m. at Centenary College will head to Tinsley after that game is completed.

First-round games must be played by Saturday.

The top 24 teams in the power rankings in each of the four divisions made the playoffs. Airline, which finished 12-9-2, was No. 31 in Division I. Haughton (6-8-1) was No. 28 in Division II.

