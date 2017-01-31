The Bossier Bearkats closed the regular season with a 5-1 District 1-III victory over Union Parish on Monday in Farmerville.

Rene Alvarado had a hat trick for the Bearkats. Diego Lopez and Eleazar Martinez scored one goal each. Alvarado, Oliver Diaz, Ricardo St. Fleur and Ricardo Valle had one assist apiece.

Bossier finished 12-5-1 overall and 4-1 in district. The Bearkats were runner-up to Loyola College Prep.

Bossier will likely be seeded anywhere from 9-11 in the Division III playoffs. Pairings will be announced Wednesday.

