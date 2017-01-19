The Bossier Bearkats’ second-half rally fell just short in a 3-2 boys non-district soccer loss to the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles on Thursday night at Evangel.

Evangel led 3-0 at the half. Diego Lopez and Rene Alvarado scored goals for Bossier in the second half. Sergio Juarez had two assists.

Bossier dropped to 9-4-1. The Bearkats were No. 7 in the latest Division III power rankings released Tuesday by the LHSAA.

Evangel improved to 12-5-2. The Eagles were ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

All Thursday night games at Tinsley Park were postponed because of poor field conditions caused by the recent rain.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com