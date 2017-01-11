The Bossier Bearkats blanked the Airline Vikings 2-0 in a non-district boys soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

Sergio Juarez scored both goals for the Bearkats (8-3-1) in the second half.

Airline fell to 9-8-2.

In District 1-II games, Haughton and Parkway tied 2-2 at Tinsley Park and Benton fell to Captain Shreve 2-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Garrett Kirkpatrick scored on a penalty kick for Parkway. Zack Ricker also scored. Koby Moffett had an assist.

Parkway is 2-12-4 and 0-1-2 in district. The Panthers have lost five games by one goal.

Haughton is 4-4-1 and 0-1-1.

The Captain Shreve-Benton game was a battle for the district lead. The Gators improved to 8-3-1 and 3-0. The Tigers dropped to 9-9-4 and 2-1.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reports on teams’ official Twitter accounts. Records are from the Northwest Louisiana High School Soccer website (nwlsra.com).

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com