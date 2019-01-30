High school boys soccer: Five parish teams make playoffs; district rematches highlight first-round games

Five Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA boys state soccer playoffs.

Two first-round games involving parish will be rematches of district opponents.

In Division II, No. 9 seed Benton, the District 1 runner-up, will face off against No. 24 Haughton (7-9-1). The Tigers defeated the Bucs 3-0 on Jan. 10.

In Division III, No. 14 Bossier (15-10-1), the District 1 runner-up, will host No. 19 North DeSoto (11-9-0). The Bearkats closed the regular season with a 3-0 victory over the Griffins on Monday.

Rico St. Fleur, Pau Kim and Obel Gonzalez scored goals for the Bearkats. St. Fleur, Rico Gomez and Esaul Damian had assists.

In another Division II first-round game, No. 18 Parkway (11-9-3) will travel to Monroe to play No. 15 Neville (6-6-5).

In a Division I first-round game, No. 20 Airline (14-10-2) visits No. 13 Baton Rouge High (12-5-4).

In