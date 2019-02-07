High school boys soccer: Garrett’s goal, strong defense lift Benton past Terrebonne in second round of Division II playoffs

The No. 9 seed Benton Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division II boys soccer playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Terrebonne Tigers on Wednesday in Houma.

Benton (16-7-5) will play the winner of a Thursday second-round game between top seed and defending state champion Holy Cross (19-5-3) and No. 16 Live Oak (14-11-3) in the quarterfinals. The game must be played by Tuesday.

Terrebonne closed its season 16-4-6.

Dylan Garrett scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Max Kenyan.

“It was a hard-fought game on both ends by both teams, a great game to be a part of,” Benton coach Bryan George said. “Both teams played hard until the final whistle blew.”

Garrett’s goal came in the game’s waning minutes.

“We had opportunities early but didn’t finish,” George said. “Extremely physical game by both teams.

“Our defense of Cade Foster, Landon Burch, Aidan Bonar and Dayne Reed played their hearts out and really held off their offensive attacks enough to give our offense a chance to score.”

George said the play of midfielder Julian Olivarez was also a big key to the victory.

He called goalkeeper Brady Brooks “the man of the match.”

“He is arguably the best keeper in Shreveport-Bossier and one of the best in the state,” George said. “His heart and his leadership had been a huge reason for our success this season. He played so well blocking shots and controlling the defense.”

Kenyan, the MVP on the 2018 All-Parish team, and Garrett also earned George’s praise.

“Max played like a guy who is going to play in college and controlled the center of the field,” he said. “Dylan Garrett is the threat up top.”

George said this year’s Benton squad is “truly something special.”

“I’m so proud of our boys,” he said. “Their brotherhood and chemistry on the field is undeniable. Hats off to coach Camacho and coach Garcia for having our defense ready to play this game.”

The No. 3 seed Bossier Bearkats (16-10-1) will try to advance to the Division III quarterfinals Thursday when they face No. 3 Teurlings Catholic (12-3-2) at 5:30 in Lafayette.

Bossier defeated North DeSoto 5-0 in the first round. Teurlings Catholic received a first-round bye.