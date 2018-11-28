High school boys soccer: Parish teams having successful week

The Airline Vikings, Benton Tigers, Bossier Bearkats, Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers all won soccer games the last two days.

Airline opened District 1-I play with an 8-0 victory over Southwood on Monday. The Vikings followed that with an 8-0 non-district victory over West Ouachita on Tuesday.

Benton defeated Neville in a non-district game 4-1 Tuesday. The Tigers went 0-3 in the Pineville tournament Friday and Saturday, but two of the losses were by one goal.

Bossier defeated Northwood 9-1 in a non-district game Tuesday.

Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 7-1 non-district victory over Southwood on Tuesday.

Parkway picked up its first victory of the season, 3-1, over North DeSoto on Monday. The Panthers tied Ruston 2-2 Tuesday.

Airline’s Tung Khai had a hat trick and two assists in the victory over Southwood. He also scored five goals against West Ouachita.

Adam Bihler scored two goals against Southwood. Jackson Tinkis and Caleb Cruz had one each. Hogan Jones and Tang Mang had one assist each.

Dylan Zickefoose, Mang and Tinkis scored one goal each against West Ouachita. Ashton Morris had two assists. Khai, Nick Jump, Aldo Villarreal and Jordan Harville all had assists.

Jacob Garrett had two goals and one assist in Benton’s victory over Neville. Dylan Garrett scored one goal and assisted on another.

Logan Smith scored one goal, and Garrett Petro had one assist.

Pau Kim led Bossier against Northwood with three goals and one assist. Esaul Damian had one goal and three assists.

Victor Gomez, Deondre Summage, Jesus Lara, Eiben Lozano and Obel Gonzalez all had one goal and one assist.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reported on teams’ official Twitter accounts. Report scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.