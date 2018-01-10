The Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 2-1 in a non-district battle Monday night at Tinsley Park.

In District 1-II games, Benton downed Minden 7-1 and Haughton rolled past Huntington 8-1. In a District 1-III opener, Bossier slipped past Union Parish 1-0.

Tung Khai scored off a feed from Keaton Love to give Airline a 1-0 lead at the half against Parkway. But Kevin Castillo and Christian Dyner scored goals in the second half as Parkway rallied for the victory.

Parkway, No. 12 in the 4A power rankings, improved to 11-6. Airline dropped to 10-9-3.

Carter Parks scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Benton past Minden. Max Kenyan also had a big game with one goal and three assists.

Dylan Garrett and Reece Brooks had one goal and one assist each. Dylan Plunkett scored one goal.

Benton, No. 7 in the 4A power rankings, improved to 10-6-7 overall and 2-0 in district.

Haughton improved to 4-4-1 and 1-1 with the win over Huntington.

Bossier raised its record to 3-7-4 with the win over Union Parish.

