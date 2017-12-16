The Parkway Panthers handed the Ruston Bearcats their first loss of the season Thursday night, 1-0, in Ruston.

Ruston (7-1-2) came into the game No. 1 in the Division II power rankings. Parkway was No. 15.

Logan Sanders scored the game’s lone goal at the 65-minute mark from a cross from Johnny Wasner.

Parkway is playing in the St. Frederick tournament in Monroe. The Panthers (8-4) lost to Ouachita Parish 2-0 Friday and defeated West Ouachita 3-0 Saturday.

At 8-4, Parkway has doubled its combined win total from the past two seasons.

Airline is also in the St. Frederick tournament. The Vikings (9-7-3) tied St. Frederick 1-1 Friday.

Keaton Love scored Airline’s goal.

Benton, No. 10 in the Division II power rankings, is playing in the North Vermilion tournament. The Tigers (7-5-5) tied Comeaux 1-1 Friday.

Bossier is also in the North Vermilion tournament. The Bearkats lost to Westgate 1-0 Friday.

