Three Bossier Parish boys soccer teams are headed to the playoffs.

In Division II, District 1 runner-up Benton (14-8-8), the No. 8 seed, received a first-round bye and No. 12 Parkway (13-7-2) hosts No. 21 Carencro (6-10-3).

Benton will host the winner of No. 9 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (12-3-1) and No. 24 Broadmoor (7-2-4) in the second round.

In Division III, District 1 runner-up Bossier (6-8-6), the No. 20 seed, visits No. 13 Erath (11-5-4).

First-round games must be played by Saturday.

The Haughton Bucs and Airline Vikings narrowly missed playoff berths.

Haughton (6-6-3) was No. 25 in the final Division II power rankings, dropping from No. 24 in the last unofficial rankings. The top 24 teams made the playoffs.

Airline was No. 26 in the Division I rankings. The Vikings (12-13-4) closed the season with a 4-0 loss at Neville on Tuesday.

Parkway is making its first playoff appearance since 2013 when it was in Division I. Benton lost to Helen Cox 3-2 in the first round last year. Bossier lost to eventual runner-up Episcopal 4-0 in the second round.

The top seeds are St. Paul’s (17-0) in Division I, Holy Cross (16-3-2) in Division II, E.D. White (17-4-3) in Division III and Episcopal of Acadiana (19-0-1) in Division IV.

The defending state champions are St. Paul’s, St. Thomas More (Division II), St. Louis (Division III) and Isidore Newman (Division IV).

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com