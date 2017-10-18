Airline won the boys Large Schools title in the Menard Invitational cross country meet Saturday in Alexandria.

The Vikings scored 20 points with five runners in the top 10. Sophomore Will Dart won the individual title, covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 17.63 seconds. Byrd’s Austin Mikovich was second in 16:22.12.

Airline’s Joshua Burns was third in 16:28.33. Taejon Morris and Xavier Wilson finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Collin Morgan was 10th.

Airline finished fourth in the girls division with 98 points. Baton Rouge St. Michael, the defending Class 5A state champion, won with 23.

Bethanie Dunn led the Lady Vikings with a seventh-place finish in 21:56.

Parkway finished third in the boys division in the Lake Hamilton Invitational meet in Lake Hamilton, Ark.

The Panthers scored 96 points. Har-Ber of Springdale, Ark., won with 71 points and Maumelle, Ark., was second with 77.

Thirty-four teams and 236 runners competed in the boys division.

Cole Billiot led Parkway with a ninth-place finish, covering the 5K course in 17 minutes, 6.23 seconds. Dylan Douglas of Maumelle won in 16:24.00.

Other Panthers in the scoring were Andrew Robinson (17th), Austin Jacobsen (21st), Clayton Wood (25th) and Andrew Waxham (28th).

Jazz Rasouliyan led the Parkway girls with a 12th-place finish in 21:54.36.

Several parish runners fared well in the Ruston Invitational on Saturday.

Haughton’s Clyde English was seventh in the boys 5K run in 17:19. Benton’s J.D. Carrier was 13th.

Haughton’s Madison Reinhard finished fourth in the girls race in 22:13. Teammate Jayden Hodge was ninth.

Benton’s Bayleigh Parker and Sairielys Cruz were 14th and 15th, respectively.

Haughton finished second and Benton third in the girls division. Benton was fourth in the boys division.

