High school cross country: Airline, Parkway claim District 1-5A titles

The Airline boys and Parkway girls won championships in the District 1-5A cross country meet Thursday afternoon at Oakland Plantation in Plain Dealing.

Airline, which won for the second straight year, scored 26 points. Four Vikings finished in the top five, led by first- and second-place finishers Taejon Morris and Joshua Burns. Parkway was the runner-up with 53.

Eva Burley guided the Vikings to the district title in her inaugural season as head coach.

Led by district champion Joslyn Crosby and runner-up Jazz Rasouliyan, Parkway scored 27 points to 40 for runner-up Byrd. The Lady Panthers returned to the top after a one-year absence. Parkway has won every year but one under coach Kent Falting since the first meet in 2011.

Morris covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 56.8 seconds. Burns ran a 16:03.09.

Airline’s Gabriel Cole and Collins Morgan were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 16:14.8 and 16:16.1. Isaac Moore was 26th in 18:03.6.

Haughton’s Killian Hillinger finished ninth in 17:52.9

The top 10 finishers earned All-District honors.

Joining Airline’s top four and Hillinger on the team were Byrd’s Austin Mikovich (third), Byrd’s Allen England (sixth), Parkway’s Clayton Wood (seventh), Byrd’s LaDan Thomas (eighth), Killian Hillinger (ninth) and Parkway’s Scott Perez (10th).

Crosby’s winning time was 20:05.2. Rasouliyan ran a 20:17.8.

Other Lady Panthers in the scoring were Victoria Morris (seventh, 21:16.3), Katie Roman (eighth, 21:41.9) and Lauren Sepeda (12th, 22:55.3).

Airline’s Kaylen Harris finished fifth in 20:53. Teammate Hannah Evans was 14th in 23:34.7.

Joining the four Lady Panthers and Harris on the All-District team were Captain Shreve’s Olivia Hilburn (third), Byrd’s Bryn Peters (fourth), Byrd’s Claire White (sixth), Captain Shreve’s Georgia Hilburn (ninth) and Byrd’s Miranda Milner (10th).

The Region I-5A meet is Thursday in Pineville. The Class 5A state meet is Nov. 13 at Northwestern State.