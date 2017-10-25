Benton swept the District 1-4A cross country team titles Saturday.

Benton placed five runners in the top eight in the boys division and finished with 24 points. Caddo Magnet was second with 50 and Bossier third with 83.

Benton’s Chandler Burns won the individual title, covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 3.7 seconds. Calvary’s Martin McDowell was second in 16:26.4 and Magnet’s Luke Harris third in 16:28.7.

Calvary was invited to compete as a non-member of 1-4A.

Benton’s Mikias Cooper, Dylan Scott and John David were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Logan Harris finished eighth.

Benton’s Matt Gore and Mclane Smith were 12th and 15th, respectively.

Two Bossier runners finished in the top 10 —Catrell Washington (seventh) and Rangel Miller (10th).

Tyron McCoy was 20th, Rashun White 22nd and Zach Elkins 26th.

Benton won the girls title by one point over Caddo Magnet. The Lady Tigers, who placed five runners in the top nine, scored 27 points.

Benton’s Bayleigh Parker finished third in 22:14.2.

Magnet’s Mia Cook and Avery Prevot were first and second, respectively, in 20:41.6 and 21:10.9.

Benton’s Abbie Rutledge, Cassie Wilde and Sairi Hernandez-Cruz finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Kaitlin Skelonc was ninth.

Hope Moran was 11th and Gin Strickland 12th.

Bossier was fourth with 101 points.

Lady Bearkats in the scoring were Marlene Tejada (18th), Mariana Ortega (19th), Cecilia Cruz (20th), Anzuri Lopez (21st) and Emily Taylor (23rd).

The District 1-5A meet is Thursday.

