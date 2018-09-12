High school cross country: Louisiana Border Dash hosted by Parkway set for Saturday

The fourth annual Louisiana Border Dash Cross Country Invitational hosted by Parkway is scheduled for Saturday at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

The event starts at 8 a.m. with the elementary school 1-mile run.

That will be followed by the high school girls 3-mile run at 9 and the boys at 9:40.

The event will conclude with the middle school girls 1.5-mile run at 10:20 and the boys at 10:40.

Last year, the meet attracted 216 runners in the high school boys division and 172 runners in the girls. Twenty-nine teams competed.

Parkway won the boys division last year, and New Orleans Newman won the girls.