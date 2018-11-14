High school cross country: Parish teams fare well in state meet

The Bentons boys, Parkway girls and Airline boys all finished in the top 10 in their respective divisions in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country State Meet on Tuesday at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

Benton led parish teams with a fifth-place finish in the Class 4A boys division.

The Tigers scored 162 points. Belle Chasse won with 40.

Jacob Marcinkus led Benton runners with a 15th-place finish, covering the muddy 3-mile course in 20 minutes, 21.2 seconds. In addition to the wet conditions, runners battled cold weather with temperatures in the low 40s.

Chandler Burns finished 20th in 20:33.0. Other Tigers in the scoring were Collier Smith (41st, 21:26.8), Haggos Easter (43rd, 21:29.0) and Mikias Cooper (21:58.4).

Louden Boudreaux of Belle Chasse won in 18:40.0.

Parkway finished seventh in the Class 5A girls division with 244 points. St. Joseph’s Academy run going away with 23 points, 60 fewer than runner-up Mandeville.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crobsy finished 18th in 24:01. Jazz Rasouliyan was 27th in 24:24.2.

Other Lady Panthers in the scoring were Victoria Morris (56th, 26:11.2), Lauren Sepeda (61st, 26:24.8) and Kendall Roshto (87th, 28:24.1).

Isabelle Brown of St. Joseph’s won in 21:22.0.

Airline, the 2017 runner-up, finished eighth in the Class 5A boys division with 288 points. State champion Catholic had 47 and runner-up Brother Martin 70. Parkway was 15th.

Parkway’s Clayton Wood led all parish runners with a 32nd-place finish in 19:43.6.

Joshua Burns led Airline with a 34th-place finish in 19:47.2. Taejon Morris was 42nd in 20:01.5.

Other Vikings in the scoring were Collin Morgan (70th, 20:54.0), Isaac Moore (73rd, 20:57.3) and Goffery Cole (77th, 21:06.1). Gabriel Cole finished one spot behind Goffery in 21:07.0.

Parkway’s Hayes Meek was 71st in 20:56.9.

Benton’s top runner in the Class 4A girls meet was Baileigh Parker (79th, 28:53.9).

Ka’Mya Smith led Bossier with a 96th-place finish.

Hunter Appleton of Brother Martin won in 17:59.4.