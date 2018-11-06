High school fishing: Haughton duo win Bass Pro Shops FLW Toledo Bend Reservoir Open

Staff Reports

The Haughton duo of Jase White and Cole Golden won the Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Toledo Bend Reservoir Open on Sunday.

White and Golden caught a five-bass limit weighing 14 pounds, 11 ounces.

Benton teams finished second and third, respectively. Peyton Grantham and Tanner Underwood caught five bass weighing 12-15. Hunter Sanford and William Tew brought in five bass weighing 11-7.

A field of 49 teams competed in the no-entry-fee tournament, which launched from Cypress Bend Park. In FLW/TBF High School Fishing competition, the top 10-percent of teams competing advance to the High School Fishing National Championship.

— Featured photo of Jase White and Cole Golden courtesy of FLW Fishing