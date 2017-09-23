The Airline Vikings scored on their first four possessions en route to a 49-6 victory over the Southwood Cowboys in a District 1-5A opener Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Airline, coming off its only loss of the season, improved to 3-1 overall. Southwood dropped to 0-4.

“We started well,” Airline coach Bo Meeks said. “I was just really proud we came out and just took over the game from the beginning. We had a great week of practice which was huge coming off a loss last week. I thought it showed tonight. Really excited about it. It was a really good team win.”

Junior quarterback Brad Fream threw three touchdown passes in the first half. C.J. George, Jamal Johnson and Antavious Freeman were on the receiving end.

Cameron Davis also scored on a 9-yard run and the Vikings led 28-0 at the half.

Adrian Brooks went in from 7 yards out about halfway through the third quarter.

Reserves got plenty of playing time in the second half.

Jordan Gladney hit Hunter Dykes for a 23-yard score and Brian Feaster returned an interception for a touchdown.

Freshman Jackson Tinkis made all seven of his PAT attempts.

Airline continues district play Friday against Parkway. The Panthers (1-3) lost their district opener to Evangel Christian 52-0.

Meeks said you can’t judge Parkway by its record.

“They’ve played a very difficult schedule and we’ve always had trouble with them in past so it’s gonna be a big week of preparation for us to get ready to play a great game,” he said.

