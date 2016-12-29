Benton junior receiver Doyle Adams Jr. has been named to the Louisana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State first team.

Adams caught 62 passes for 582 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Benton finished 10-3, falling to state champion Edna Karr in the quarterfinals.

Benton senior offensive lineman Colton Sessions and junior defensive lineman T.J. Anderson were named honorable mention.

Other first-team selections of local interest were Minden linebacker Zi’Kerrion Baker, Woodlawn senior offensive lineman Montrell Burnham and North DeSoto senior running back Delmonte Hall.

Karr quarterback Aldon Clark was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. He passed for 2,139 yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season. Clark finished the season with more than 3,500 yards and 40 TDs.

Senior defensive back Brad Stewart of McDonogh 35 was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. He had 111 tackles, 11 interceptions and 13 pass breakups in the regular season.

Warren Easton’s Jerry Phillips was named Coach of the Year.

