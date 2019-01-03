Home Sports Prep High school football: Benton’s Horton, Osby named honorable mention 4A All-State

High school football: Benton’s Horton, Osby named honorable mention 4A All-State

By
Russell Hedges
-
350
0

Benton linebacker Cole Horton and wide receiver Bubba Osby have been named honoroable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State football team.

Horton, a senior, had 53 tackles, including 10 for loss, three sacks and one interception.

Osby, a senior, caught 42 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns in the 10-game regular season.

Horton and Osby helped Benton finish 7-4 overall and second in District 1-4A at 6-1.

CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Pos Player School  Ht  Wt  Cl  Stats

WR   Kayshon Boutte  Westgate  6-0 185 Jr.

WR   Jacob Bernard  Lakeshore  5-11  195 Sr.

WR   Grant Arceneaux  St. Thomas More  5-7 160 Sr.

OL    Kenny Bannister  Karr  6-4  240  So.

OL    Thomas Perry   Teurlings  6-6 325  Sr.

OL    Logan Newell  Neville  6-6 280 Sr.

OL    Matthew Anderson  Leesville  6-7  260 Sr.

OL    Michael Pete  St. Martinville 6-3 253 Jr.

QB    Caleb Holstein  St. Thomas More  6-4 212 Jr.

RB    Travien Benjamin  St. Martinville 5-11 185 Sr.

RB    Corey Warren  Pearl River   5-11 205 Jr.

RB    Ashaad Clayton  Warren Easton  6-0 185 Jr.

ATH Leonard Kelly  Karr  5-11 185 Jr.

PK    Jacob Barnes  Woodlawn-BR  5-11  180 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player School  Ht  Wt  Cl  Stats

DL   Josh Ratcliff  Assumption  6-0 260 Sr.

DL   Christian Westcott  Lakeshore  6-0 185 Jr.

DL   Jacob Parker  Warren Easton  5-10 190 Sr.

DL   La’Kamion Franklin  Neville 6-1 210 Sr.

LB   Josh Williams  Warren Easton  5-11 190 Sr.

LB   Kelin Burrle  Helen Cox  6-0 185 Jr.

LB   Tyler Lummus  Northwood  6-0 210 Sr.

LB   Markel Chambers  St. Martinville  5-8 200 Sr.

DB   Peyton Amedee  E.D. White  5-10 175  Jr.

DB   Ty’Darian Quinney  Tioga  5-11 165 Sr.

DB   Jahmal Sam  Warren Easton  5-11 180 Sr.

DB   Devin Bush  Karr 6-0  190  Sr.

KR   Brandon Legendre  E.D. White  5-9 185 Sr.

P       Jacob Barnes  Woodlawn-BR  5-11 180  Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: CALEB HOLSTEIN, ST. THOMAS MORE

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JAHMAL SAM, WARREN EASTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: ROBBIE CAUSEY, LEESVILLE

Honorable mention

Shawn Hall Jr., Assumption; Gage Boudreaux, Ellender; Karson Adams, E.D. White Catholic; Brennan Patterson, Vandebilt Catholic; John Trapp, Vandebilt Catholic; Justin Belgard, Buckeye; Damon Derouen, St. Martinville; Justin Bourque, St. Martinville; Keith Lopez, Westgate; Quaterius Hawkins, Bastrop; Christian Smith, Bastrop; Robert McDaniel, Bastrop; Kirren Whitley, Franklin Parish; Aubrey Scott, North DeSoto; Bubba Osby, Benton; Detraveon Brown, Northwood; Kyren Brown, Northwood; Cole Horton, Benton; Jacoby Williams, Lutcher; Kolby Bourgeois, Lutcher; Trayon Jones, Northwood; Kenneth Ravare, Tioga; Greg Clark, Lakeshore; Sedrick Vanpran, Warrem Easton; Walker Elkins, Northwood; Thomas Deloach, St. Thomas More; Montae Lynch, Leesville; Brett Pope, Leesville; D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville; Luke Bogan, Northwood; Leonard Kelly, Karr; Blake McGehee, Tioga; Markavon Williams, St. Martinville; Thomas Brown, Woodlawn-Shreve; Donald Dardar, South Terrebonne; Talyn Adams, Leesville; DeSanto Rollins, Parkview Baptist; Marcus Cormier, St. Martinville; Chandler Rhodes, Vandebilt Catholic; Aaron Benfield, E.D. White; Javon Carter, Neville; Matt Pajinag, Leesville; Herman Christophe, Plaquemine; Jacoke Brock, Tioga; Gregory Mahtook, St. Thomas More; Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge; Javone Wiltz, St. Martinville; Carl Edmonds, Neville; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Ra’Shad Onezime, Carencro; Austin Kent, Karr; J’mel Cooley, Carver; Erin Ragas, Belle Chasse; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Donovan Johnson, Helen Cox; Chester Kimbrough, Warren Easton; Cody Taylor, Belle Chasse; Ralph Jones, Belle Chasse; Terrell “Smoke” Brown, Helen Cox; Antonio Joseph, Riverdale; Quincy Curry, Carver; Myron Junior, Kennedy; Lance Legendre, Warren Easton; Parker Orvin, Lakeshore.