High school football: Benton’s Horton, Osby named honorable mention 4A All-State

Benton linebacker Cole Horton and wide receiver Bubba Osby have been named honoroable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State football team.

Horton, a senior, had 53 tackles, including 10 for loss, three sacks and one interception.

Osby, a senior, caught 42 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns in the 10-game regular season.

Horton and Osby helped Benton finish 7-4 overall and second in District 1-4A at 6-1.

CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats

WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate 6-0 185 Jr.

WR Jacob Bernard Lakeshore 5-11 195 Sr.

WR Grant Arceneaux St. Thomas More 5-7 160 Sr.

OL Kenny Bannister Karr 6-4 240 So.

OL Thomas Perry Teurlings 6-6 325 Sr.

OL Logan Newell Neville 6-6 280 Sr.

OL Matthew Anderson Leesville 6-7 260 Sr.

OL Michael Pete St. Martinville 6-3 253 Jr.

QB Caleb Holstein St. Thomas More 6-4 212 Jr.

RB Travien Benjamin St. Martinville 5-11 185 Sr.

RB Corey Warren Pearl River 5-11 205 Jr.

RB Ashaad Clayton Warren Easton 6-0 185 Jr.

ATH Leonard Kelly Karr 5-11 185 Jr.

PK Jacob Barnes Woodlawn-BR 5-11 180 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats

DL Josh Ratcliff Assumption 6-0 260 Sr.

DL Christian Westcott Lakeshore 6-0 185 Jr.

DL Jacob Parker Warren Easton 5-10 190 Sr.

DL La’Kamion Franklin Neville 6-1 210 Sr.

LB Josh Williams Warren Easton 5-11 190 Sr.

LB Kelin Burrle Helen Cox 6-0 185 Jr.

LB Tyler Lummus Northwood 6-0 210 Sr.

LB Markel Chambers St. Martinville 5-8 200 Sr.

DB Peyton Amedee E.D. White 5-10 175 Jr.

DB Ty’Darian Quinney Tioga 5-11 165 Sr.

DB Jahmal Sam Warren Easton 5-11 180 Sr.

DB Devin Bush Karr 6-0 190 Sr.

KR Brandon Legendre E.D. White 5-9 185 Sr.

P Jacob Barnes Woodlawn-BR 5-11 180 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: CALEB HOLSTEIN, ST. THOMAS MORE

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JAHMAL SAM, WARREN EASTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: ROBBIE CAUSEY, LEESVILLE

Honorable mention

Shawn Hall Jr., Assumption; Gage Boudreaux, Ellender; Karson Adams, E.D. White Catholic; Brennan Patterson, Vandebilt Catholic; John Trapp, Vandebilt Catholic; Justin Belgard, Buckeye; Damon Derouen, St. Martinville; Justin Bourque, St. Martinville; Keith Lopez, Westgate; Quaterius Hawkins, Bastrop; Christian Smith, Bastrop; Robert McDaniel, Bastrop; Kirren Whitley, Franklin Parish; Aubrey Scott, North DeSoto; Bubba Osby, Benton; Detraveon Brown, Northwood; Kyren Brown, Northwood; Cole Horton, Benton; Jacoby Williams, Lutcher; Kolby Bourgeois, Lutcher; Trayon Jones, Northwood; Kenneth Ravare, Tioga; Greg Clark, Lakeshore; Sedrick Vanpran, Warrem Easton; Walker Elkins, Northwood; Thomas Deloach, St. Thomas More; Montae Lynch, Leesville; Brett Pope, Leesville; D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville; Luke Bogan, Northwood; Leonard Kelly, Karr; Blake McGehee, Tioga; Markavon Williams, St. Martinville; Thomas Brown, Woodlawn-Shreve; Donald Dardar, South Terrebonne; Talyn Adams, Leesville; DeSanto Rollins, Parkview Baptist; Marcus Cormier, St. Martinville; Chandler Rhodes, Vandebilt Catholic; Aaron Benfield, E.D. White; Javon Carter, Neville; Matt Pajinag, Leesville; Herman Christophe, Plaquemine; Jacoke Brock, Tioga; Gregory Mahtook, St. Thomas More; Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge; Javone Wiltz, St. Martinville; Carl Edmonds, Neville; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Ra’Shad Onezime, Carencro; Austin Kent, Karr; J’mel Cooley, Carver; Erin Ragas, Belle Chasse; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Donovan Johnson, Helen Cox; Chester Kimbrough, Warren Easton; Cody Taylor, Belle Chasse; Ralph Jones, Belle Chasse; Terrell “Smoke” Brown, Helen Cox; Antonio Joseph, Riverdale; Quincy Curry, Carver; Myron Junior, Kennedy; Lance Legendre, Warren Easton; Parker Orvin, Lakeshore.