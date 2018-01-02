Benton senior offensive lineman Josh Simmons has made the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State first team.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Simmons blocked for an offense that averaged 47.4 points in the regular season.

The Tigers went 10-0 in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Two other players from District 1-4A made the first team — Northwood senior receiver Lacedric Smith and Woodlawn running back Trivenskey Mosley.

ALL-STATE CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Position Name School Ht. Wt. Class

WR Lawrence Keys McDonogh 35 5-11 160 Sr.

WR Jacob Bernard Lakeshore 5-11 188 Jr.

WR Lacedric Smith Northwood 5-10 165 Sr.

OL Devin Phillips Neville 6-3 305 Sr.

OL Lemar Johns Karr 5-11 250 Sr.

OL Prince Pines Tara 6-5 320 Sr.

OL Thomas Perry Teurlings 6-7 320 Jr.

OL Josh Simmons Benton 6-3 275 Sr.

QB Chris Penton Lakeshore 5-10 185 Sr.

RB Wayne Toussant Plaquemine 5-9 165 Sr.

RB Trivensky Mosley Woodlawn-SH 5-11 190 Sr.

RB Trent Winbush Rayne 6-0 185 Sr.

PK Jacob Barnes Woodlawn-BR 5-9 160 Jr.

ATH Skyler Perry Karr 6-3 200 Sr.

DEFENSE

Position Name School Ht. Wt. Class

DL Anthony Freeman Neville 6-1 225 Sr.

DL Jamier Jackson Karr 6-2 225 Sr.

DL Tylan Driver Lakeshore 6-2 290 Sr.

DL Sam Greenwood St. Thomas More 5-10 236 Sr.

LB Jeremy Hudson Salmen 6-1 230 Sr.

LB Detavius Eldridge Tioga 6-2 225 Sr.

LB Cole Mayet Parkview Baptist 5-11 200 Sr.

LB Paul Laborde St. Thomas More5-10 197 Sr.

DB Damien Tate Warren Easton 6-0 182 Sr.

DB Joe Foucha McDonogh 35 6-0 190 Sr.

DB Jayvion Mitchell St. Martinville 5-11 170 Sr.

DB Xavier Lodge Woodlawn-BR 5-11 180 Sr.

P Codi Willis Plaquemine 6-2 220 Sr.

KR Brandon Legendre E.D. White 5-10 185 Jr,

OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: CHRIS PENTON, LAKESHORE

DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: DAMIEN TATE, WARREN EASTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: CRAIG JONES, LAKESHORE

Honorable mention: Jamire Mott, Ellender; Chad Cheramie, South Lafourche; Aaron Benfield, E.D. White Catholic; Nik Shanklin, E.D. White Catholic; Andrew Robison, Vandebilt Catholic; Brennan Rogers, Vandebilt Catholic, Ernest Adams, Assumption; Hayes Domingue, Assumption; Shawn Hill, Assumption; Sawyer Cranford, Northwood; D’Treyveon Williams, Woodlawn; Sirquan Hawkins, Bastrop; Jalen Willis, Lakeshore; Maguire Parker, North DeSoto; Kaleb Carter, Cecilia; Hunter Domangue. E.D. White; Matthew Anderson, Leesville; Hunter Ducbroc, Buckeye; Benji Stansell, Parkview Baptist; Tyler Carriere, Rayne; Landon Burton, St. Thomas More; Ahmad Antoine, Karr; Andrew Croker, Leesville; Ro’Dara Ellis, Grant; Travien Benjamin, St. Martinville; Quarterius Hawkins, Bastrop; Chris Vargas, Leesville; Tanner Olivier, Cecilia; Sedrick Williams, Ellender; Evan Chaney, Parkview Baptist; Brandon Gannon, St. Thomas More; Marlon Young, Opelousas; Matt Pajinag, Leesville; Collin Desandro, E.D. White; Oscar Alexander, Cecilia; McKenzie Jackson, Leesville; Jordan Servat, E.D. White; Kerrick Alexander, Cecilia; Javien Mitchell, St. Martinville; LJ Leonard, Salmen; Tory Carmen, Buckeye; Darien Harmon, Rayne; LeJohn Howard, McDonogh 35; Lance LeGendre, Warren Easton; Ronnie Jackson, Karr; Antonio Joseph, Riverdale; Eddie Tillman, McDonogh 35; Sheldon ‘Sticks’ Jones, Warren Easton; Tyree Jones, Karr; Brennan Lanclos, Lakeshore; DeRon Mack, McDonogh 35; Isiah Sanders, Belle Chasse; Gregory Clayton, Lutcher; Alex Aucoin, Parkview Baptist; Ronell Burbank, Karr; Jeffrey ‘Bubble Gum’ Holmes, Warren Easton; Glen Brown, McDonogh 35; Michael Gautier, Lakeshore; Eddie Smith, Salmen.

— Staff Reports, Courtesy LSWA