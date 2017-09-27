Parkway vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: Airline, 7

RECORDS: Parkway 1-3, 0-1 1-5A; Airline 3-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway lost to Evangel 52-0, Airline def. Southwood 49-6

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 55-38

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers’ three losses have been to No. 1-ranked Class 6A team in Mississippi, three-time defending Arkansas 5A champ and No. 3-ranked 5A team in Louisiana … Eric “EJ” Williams is the parish’s second-leading rusher with 411 yards on 68 carries

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings looking for first win over Panthers since 2012 … Coby McGee is the parish’s leading receiver with 28 catches for 344 yards … Brad Fream completed 18 of 19 passes last week

Haughton vs. Evangel Christian

WHERE/WHEN: Evangel, 7

RECORDS: Haughton 3-0, 1-0 1-5A; Evangel 2-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Byrd 44-19, Evangel def. Parkway 52-0

LAST YEAR: Evangel won 52-0

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs’ victory over Byrd was first since Haughton moved up to 5A in 2011 … Cameron Townsend has completed 82 percent (53 of 65) of his passes … Defense led by LB DJ Monroe played well last week … Lavonta Gipson rushed for 175 yards and four TDs last week, giving him eight on the season

EVANGEL NOTES: Eagles’ lone loss was to Texas power Allen 28-7 in

Week 2 … RB Taumage Sloan scored three TDs last week … LB Micah Baskerville, DB Ar’Darius Washington have committed to LSU

Northwood vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Benton, 7

RECORDS: Northwood 3-1, 1-0 1-4A; Benton 4-0, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Northwood def. North DeSoto 63-27, Benton def. Bossier 49-6

LAST YEAR: Benton won 42-20

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons have already equaled victory total of last season … Luke Bogan passed for 281 yards and six TDs last week … Trayon Jones and LeCedric Smith both had more than 100 yards receiving against North DeSoto … Northwood head coach Jim Gatlin is a former Parkway head coach

BENTON NOTES: Tigers looking for second straight 5-0 start … Benton has won its four games by an average of 38.8 points … Senior Garrett Hable has passed for 904 yards and 12 TDs with no interceptions

Huntington vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Bossier, 7

RECORDS: Huntington 1-3, 0-1 1-4A; Bossier 2-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Huntington lost to Minden 21-14, Bossier

lost to Benton 49-6

LAST YEAR: Bossier won 28-21

HUNTINGTON NOTES: Raiders’ lone win was 33-13 over Southwood in Week 2 … Down seven in the fourth quarter last week, Huntington had the ball at midfield but threw an interception … Craig Davis, who broke school rushing record with 318 yards in Week 3 against Captain Shreve, had 124 yards against Minden

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have dropped two straight after 2-0 start … QB Isaiah Wallace-Blair has rushed for 268 yards on 48 carries and scored five TDs … Quinton Smith has rushed for 213 yards

Green Oaks vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing, 7

RECORDS: Green Oaks 1-3, Plain Dealing 3-1

LAST WEEK: Green Oaks lost to Mansfield 42-20, Plain Dealing def. Ringgold 31-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

GREEN OAKS NOTES: Giants’ lone win was over Booker T. Washington 28-14 in Week 3 … Green Oaks scored 20 points in each of its three losses … Giants are members of District 1-3A

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions can equal regular-season win total of last season with victory … Shavolyea McKinney is the leading rusher in Bossier Parish with 452 yards on 60 carries … Defense turned in dominating performance against Ringgold

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com