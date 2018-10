High school football: Bossier Parish Week 5 offensive stat leaders

By

NOTE: Parkway has played four games; statistics provided by coaches.

PASSING

C-A-I Yards TDs

Peyton Stovall, Haughton 58-87-3 833 10

Clint Lasiter, Benton 50-102-7 675 5

Brad Fream, Airline 46-83-7 545 7

Gabe Larry, Parkway 19-44-2 347 4

Jordan Gladney, Airline 13-21-0 182 2

Ken Gay, Benton 11-32-2 143 2

Amani Larry, Parkway 7-12-0 120 1

RUSHING

Carries Yards TDs

Keyshawn Davis, Haughton 86 633 5

Keldric Moody, Benton 64 409 6

Peyton Stovall, Haughton 44 369 4

Daniel Moore, Bossier 33 289 1

Michael Green, Bossier 41 251 2

Cameron Barnett, Benton 33 244 2

Jamall Asberry, Parkway 50 202 1

Adrian Brooks, Airline 37 169 3

Alijah Barnett, Parkway 26 131 2

Sentavion Burns, Bossier 22 115 1

Jamal Johnson, Airline 16 103 1

Jaquavis Rabon, Airline 20 100 0

Roderick Francis, Bossier 9 92 0

Deondre Summage, Bossier 42 84 1

Thomas Williams, Airline 19 73 1

Kevin Pouncy, Airline 6 70 1

RECEIVING

Catches Yards TDs

Bubba Osby, Benton 20 397 2

CJ McWilliams, Haughton 22 379 7

Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 18 272 2

Antavious Freeman, Airline 15 190 3

Malik Antwine, Benton 8 156 4

Chase Turner, Parkway 8 146 2

Kobe Gill, Parkway 4 145 2

Legend Denler, Benton 10 110 1

Matthew Whitten, Haughton 7 106 0

Kevin Pouncy, Airline 7 106 1

Daniel Smith, Airline 7 104 2

Jackson Illingworth, Benton 11 73 0

Rayshion Cook, Parkway 6 69 0