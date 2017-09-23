The Plain Dealing Lions used a dominating defensive effort to defeat the Ringgold Redskins 31-0 in a District 1-1A opener Friday night in Ringgold.

Plain Dealing, coming off its first loss, improved to 3-1 overall. Ringgold dropped to 1-3.

“It was a very sloppy game — lots of penalties and turnovers — but at the end of the day we were able to do what we do,” Plain

Dealing coach James Thurman said. “I think our defense kind of dominated them a little bit. I’d be surprised if they had positive yards on us.”

Senior two-way player Matt Sullivan had a big game. He scored a rushing touchdown and returned a fumble for a TD. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Shavolyea McKinney, Samadre Oliver and Derreon Washington also scored touchdowns for the Lions.

“We were able to move the football,” Thurman said. “We were trying to do some new stuff on offense we installed this week just to try to give us a mix of things to do. It didn’t go too well but we were able to go back to what we’ve been doing and put some points up.”

While penalties and turnovers plagued both teams, Thurman said they hurt Ringgold more.

“We just happened to take advantage of our opportunities more than they did,” he said.

Thurman was able to give his JV some playing time and the defense forced a safety near the end of the game.

The Lions have 38 players on their roster now and for the first time in his three seasons as head coach Plain Dealing is playing a JV schedule.

Thurman said two starters missed the game with injuries but they could be ready to go next week. Another player suffered a sprained ankle Friday. Otherwise, the Lions have been able to avoid the injury bug.

Plain Dealing returns to non-district play Friday against Class 3A Green Oaks at home. The Giants (1-3) lost to Mansfield 42-20 Thursday night.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com