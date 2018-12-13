High school football: Eight parish players on West roster for I-20 Bowl all-star game; Brotherton is West head coach

High school football: Eight parish players on West roster for I-20 Bowl...

Eight Bossier Parish players are on the West roster for the Louisiana High School Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game, also known as the I-20 Bowl.

The third annual game, sponsored by Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, is scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased at the stadium.

Wide receiver Bubba Osby, defensive back/punter Sam Simmons and defensive lineman Anthony Echols will represent District 1-4A runner-up Benton.

Linebacker Gavin Roe, defensive lineman Matthew White and defensive lineman Trenton Seets will represent Haughton, which tied for second in District 1-5A with Byrd.

Parkway defensive back Ted Nelams and Airline tight end Antavius Freeman are also on the West roster.

Haughton’s Jason Brotherton, who guided the Bucs to a 9-3 record, is the West head coach. His brother, Coy, a former Plain Dealing head coach now the offensive coordinator at Captain Shreve, will serve as the runnings back coach.

Haughton assistants Gary Smith (defensive coordinator) and Hal Harlan (offensive line) are also on the West staff.

Airline assistant Schirra Fields is the defensive backs coach. Former Haughton head coach Rodney Guin, now the head coach at Calvary Baptist, is the special teams coach.

The I-20 Bowl features standout senior players from the northeast and northwest sections of Louisiana. The rosters are comprised of approximately 35 to 40 players from the five football classifications of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.