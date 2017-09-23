The Evangel Christian Academy Eagles were too much for the Parkway Panthers on Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Eagles won the District 1-5A opener 52-0. Evangel improved to 2-1 overall while Parkway dropped to 1-3.

The good news for the Panthers is a challenging three-game stretch is over. Parkway lost to Pearl, the top-ranked Class 6A team in Mississippi, in Week 2 and Pulaski Academy, three-time defending Arkansas Class 5A champion, in Week 3.

Evangel running back Taumage Sloan scored three touchdowns. LSU commit Ar’Darius Washington scored the Eagles’ first TD on an 85-yard punt return. He later added an 8-yard TD run.

An Evangel defense led by Washington and another LSU commit, Micah Baskerville, kept Parkway from getting much going on offense, although quarterback Amani Larry and running backs Eric “EJ” Williams did what they could.

Williams gained 71 yards on 12 carries. Larry rushed for 38 yards on six carries.

Parkway continues District 1-5A play Friday at Airline. The Vikings (2-1) opened district play with a 49-6 rout of Southwood on Friday night at Independence Stadium.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com