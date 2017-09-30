Bossier came close to making it a happy homecoming Friday night, but the Bearkats gave up a late touchdown and fell to the Huntington Raiders 31-23 at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier dropped to 2-3 with its third straight loss and 0-2 in District 1-4A. Huntington, which snapped a two-game slide, improved to 2-3 and 1-1.

The Bearkats tied the game at 23 on a 4-yard TD run by quarterback Isaiah Wallace-Blair and Blair’s two-point conversion run early in the fourth quarter. Bossier went 69 yards in 11 plays.

After Huntington regained the lead, Bossier had a final chance but a promising drive stalled.

The Bearkats fell behind early but rallied to take a 15-7 halftime lead.

Rico St. Fleur scored on a 2-yard run and Decamerion Richardson ran in a two-point conversion.

Reggie Burns then capped a 56-yard drive with a 2-yard score. St. Fleur’s PAT made it 15-7.

Huntington tied it after a promising Bossier drive ended in a turnover. The Bearkats also turned it over on the Raiders 33 later in the quarter, but the Bearkats forced Huntington to give it right back.

A long pass set up Huntington’s go-ahead TD.

The Bearkats finished with 202 yards rushing.

Kevin Daniels led the way with 49 rushing on four carries. Richardson had eight carries for 41 yards.

Michael Green carried nine times for 34 yards and Wallace-Blair had 30 yards on eight carries.

Bossier visits North DeSoto on Friday. The Griffins (3-2, 0-2) lost to Woodlawn 50-7 on Friday night.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com