New QB at Bossier shows promise in scrimmage

One of the main question marks going into spring practice at Bossier was at quarterback.

Taking over for three-year starter Keimun Daniels, who is headed to William Penn University, is senior Isaiah Wallace.

Bossier coach Michael Concilio got a chance to see Wallace in action against another team Friday as the Bearkats capped spring practice with a scrimmage at Lakeside.

Concilio liked what he saw.

“Isaiah Wallace showed promise as the new starting quarterback,” he said.

In the second series of plays with the first teams, Wallace ripped off a 31-yard touchdown run. He also had a 15-yard run.

Like Daniels, Wallace is a two-way player. He also intercepted a pass in the scrimmage.

Concilio called the second series “intense and physical.”

Bossier has experience at running back and it showed in the second series.

Kaylan Green had four carries for 28 yards and Michael Green had four for 15. Both saw extensive action last season.

Kaylan Green also had a good first series, rushing for 25 yards on five carries. Quinton Brown, another experienced back, gained 13 yards on two carries. Xavier Venious had a 10-yard run. Rashard Moore was a defensive standout. He had an interception.

Bossier has long been a run-oriented team with its Wing-T offense, but the Bearkats will compete in a 7-on-7 league with Lakeside, Plain Dealing and Homer this summer. In 7-on-7 games, only passing is allowed. “We’re excited about the summer,” Concilio said.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com