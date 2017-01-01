Parkway wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been named first-team Class 5A All-State for the second year in a row by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Marshall, regarded by some recruiting websites the top receiver in the nation in the Class of 2018, caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Panthers finished 11-2. Their only losses were to Division I state champion Evangel and Class 5A state champion Landry-Walker.

Parkway junior quarterback Justin Rogers, senior offensive lineman Dalton Meshell and senior defensive back Dalton Meshell were named honorable mention.

Rogers, the Offensive MVP on The Press-Tribune’s All-Bossier Parish team, completed 182 of 288 passes for 3,022 yards and 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 848 yards on 139 carries and scored 11 touchdowns.

Airline senior linebacker Josh James, the Defensive MVP on the All-Parish team, and defensive lineman Drew Brewster were also named honorable mention.

Landry-Walker senior quarterback Keytaon Thompson, who plans to begin his collegiate career at Mississippi State in January, was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. Thompson, who led the Charging Buccaneers to a 61-21 victory over Parkway, accounted for more than 5,000 yards of total offense and 70 touchdowns.

West Monroe senior linebacker John Bailey Gullatt was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. Gullatt, who led the Rebels to the Class 5A title game, had 189 tackles with 16 for loss and two sacks. He also recorded seven quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and had a fumble recovery 90 yards for a touchdown.

Landry-Walker’s Emmanuel Powell was named Coach of the Year.

Evangel senior defensive lineman Davin Cotton and junior linebacker Micah Baskerville were named first team.

Evangel’s Tanner Ash, Ethan Harvey and Ardarrius Washington were named honorable mention.

— Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Staff Reports