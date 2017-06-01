Parkway quarterback Justin Rogers verbally committed to sign with TCU on Wednesday.

Rogers chose TCU over finalists LSU and North Carolina.

In a press conference in Parkway’s fieldhouse Wednesday evening, Rogers said his and his family’s relationship with the coaches was the main reason he wants to continue his football career at TCU.

He said it was the first school his mother visited and “they fell in love with her.”

TCU has had tremendous success under head coach Gary Patterson, known for his wide-open offense. But the Horned Frogs had a down year in 2016, going 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Rogers completed 182 of 288 passes for 3,022 yards and 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 13 games last season. He also rushed for 848 yards on 139 carries and 11 TDs.

He was named the Offensive MVP on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team.

Rogers is considered the top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2018 in Louisiana. A four-star prospect, he is ranked No. 71 on the ESPN 300 list of the nation’s top recruits.

Rogers will be the third straight Parkway quarterback to sign with a Power Five college following Brandon Harris (LSU, 2014)) and Keondre Wudtee (Oklahoma State, 2016).

He said he talked to Wudtee “every other day” while deciding where he wanted to play college ball.

Rogers plans to graduate in December and enroll at TCU in the spring of 2018.

He said he enjoyed the recruiting process.

“It’s a blessing. All those coaches from all those schools, growing up wanting to hear from Nick Saban and Les Miles, growing up and wanting to hear from those guys and finally getting a chance to.” But he’s also glad it’s over.

“Hearing all these different coaches every day, kind of the same stuff … fans can get crazy, but at the end of the day it’s a blessing.”

Next up for Rogers is the Elite 11 Finals, a competition featuring the nation’a top

quarterbacks in the Class of 2018, on June 2-4 in Los Angeles. The top 11 will advance to The Opening Finals on June 28-July 3 at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

After that, Rogers plans to focus on his senior season. That’s another reason he decided to end his recruiting.

“I’m ready to work with my guys,” he said. “The big thing is, we’re trying to win state so I can’t really be focused about recruiting and all that and trying to win state and trying to put all my effort toward that, so that was a big thing, trying to get all that off my shoulders.”

Parkway went 11-2 last season with its only losses to Division I state champion Evangel Christian and Class 5A state champion Landry-Walker.

