High school football: Plain Dealing blanks Lincoln Prep

The Plain Dealing Lions ended a four-game losing streak in resounding fashion Thursday night, defeating the Lincoln Prep Panthers 26-0 in a District 1-1A game in Grambling.

Plain Dealing improved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in district. The Lions close the regular season Friday at Homer (5-4, 3-2), which lost to undefeated Haynesville 42-14 Friday night.

Lincoln Prep dropped to 1-8 and 1-4.

“It feels good to finally win another one,” Plain Dealing coach James Thurman said.

Artavious Washington-Carper threw three touchdown passes, two to Ladarious O’Neal and one to Dezmond Player. Player also scored a rushing touchdown.

“We threw the ball pretty well on them, something we’ve been working on here lately a little bit,” Thurman said.

Thurman said Ladavious Scott also ran the ball well.

“Defensively, we played real well,” Thurman said. “We kind of shut down their offense. I think they had four or five first downs. That group played real well, so we’re real proud of that.

“We’ve been playing fairly good defense the last two weeks which we haven’t really done all season except for those couple of early games.”

The Panthers only had one serious scoring threat, Thurman said. After recovering an onside kick attempt by the Lions, Lincoln Prep advanced to the Plain Dealing 20 aided by a major penalty. But the Lions made a stop on fourth down.

Getting a second district victory is a big plus, Thurman said.

“The last few years all the games we won were early games, our pre-district games,” he said “Our district is so strong. I told our kids it felt good to win a district game that wasn’t against Ringgold. Our district is just so stacked. It’s loaded. And next year we have Calvary coming into the district so it doesn’t get any easier.”

The victory should also give the Lions a boost in the 1A power rankings, which means a more favorable first-round game.

“And it gives us a little momentum going into Homer,” he said. “If we had lost this game, especially with Lincoln Prep being what they are, comparable to us in numbers and things like that, any bit of momentum we were hoping to get playing solid against Haynesville last week would’ve kind of gone out the door. Definitely needed to get this win and next week we’re going to face a very, very good Homer team.”

Thurman said Plain Dealing is in decent shape numbers-wise. Several players who missed games for various reasons in midseason have returned.

“We’re as full speed as we’re going to be for the most part,” he said.