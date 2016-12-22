Plain Dealing’s Keldrick Carper has been named honorable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State football team.

Carper signed with Texas A&M earlier this month and is enrolling in the spring. He played a variety of positions at Plain Dealing, including defensive back, wide receiver, quarterback and running back.

Carper, who was first-team All-State in 2015, helped the Lions reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs. During the regular season, he had 44 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for 322 yards on 61 carries.

Carper was the only player from Plain Dealing to make the All-District 1-1A first team. He was selected at wide receiver and defensive back.

Derreon Washington was a two-way second-team All-District selection at wide receiver and linebacker. Shavolyea McKinney made the second team at running back.

Kevin Magee, who guided Logansport to the state championship, was the Coach of the Year on the All-State team. The Tigers finished 14-0 after rallying past Haynesville 34-28 in the Class 1A state championship game.

Oak Grove senior running back Sam Philley was named the Outstanding Offensive Player. He rushed for 1,302 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 701 yards and nine touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Chris Allen of Division IV state champion Southern Lab was named the Outstanding Defensive Player for the second straight year. He had 82 tackles, including 14 for loss, and six sacks.

